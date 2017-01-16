FS: Les Baer Swat Model AR-10 For sale is a Les Baer Swat Model AR-10 that is new never fired. Picked this gun up on a trade and it's just a bit heavy for what I was wanting to do with it. Gun was new in 2014 ordered from Les Baer and put in the safe. This rifle has

1. Upgraded magpul prs stock

2. Baer integrated brake

3. Geissle trigger



Comes with lifetime guarantee and the 5 shot 1/2 moa guarantee. Rifle will come with soft case and two mags. I will pay the shipping, insurance is on the buyer if they want it. You won't find a better gun for the price. Les Baer is simply the best of the best. $3300 obo call or text 503-779-7897 for more info or pictures thanks. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger