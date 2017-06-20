FS Kahr Arms Auto Ordnance 30 Carbine I would like to sell my unfired Kahr-Arms, Auto-Ordnance M1 carbine rifle.



This rifle is immaculate, no marks, scratches, blemishes or defects of any kind.

Rifle has been garage kept (safe) and only gets out to be wiped down.



Rifle comes with 3 15rd auto-Ordnance magazines, has a web sling w/oiler can

like they had in the era of WWII & Korea, includes 5 factory boxes of 50rds each

of 110gr FMJ from assorted manufactures, manual and the box the rifle came with.



Have pics but they would have to be mailed.



Price is $600.00 firm plus $30.00 to ship FFL to FFL.



I accept USPS MO only.



Not interested in any trades.



Contact if interested.