Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS Kahr Arms Auto Ordnance 30 Carbine
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS Kahr Arms Auto Ordnance 30 Carbine
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 04:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 63
FS Kahr Arms Auto Ordnance 30 Carbine
I would like to sell my unfired Kahr-Arms, Auto-Ordnance M1 carbine rifle.

This rifle is immaculate, no marks, scratches, blemishes or defects of any kind.
Rifle has been garage kept (safe) and only gets out to be wiped down.

Rifle comes with 3 15rd auto-Ordnance magazines, has a web sling w/oiler can
like they had in the era of WWII & Korea, includes 5 factory boxes of 50rds each
of 110gr FMJ from assorted manufactures, manual and the box the rifle came with.

Have pics but they would have to be mailed.

Price is $600.00 firm plus $30.00 to ship FFL to FFL.

I accept USPS MO only.

Not interested in any trades.

Contact if interested.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Sako L579 Forester .308 w/Pecar Berlin Variable 4-10 Scope | WTT-6.5 Grendel AR »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC