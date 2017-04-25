Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS HS Precision HTR 6.5-284
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 09:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: newark ny
Posts: 115
FS HS Precision HTR 6.5-284
For Sale. HS precision HTR(heavy tactical rifle) 6.5-284 26" fluted cut rifle barrel. Adjustable LOP and Cheek rest HS Stock 780 rounds on the gun never pushed hard mostly used H4831 and H1000. $1300.00. Text me at 315-573-5078 for pics craig
  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 10:02 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2002
Location: Western New York
Posts: 65
Re: FS HS Precision HTR 6.5-284
That's a lot of rifle for a really excellent price ----------- these are $3700.00 new.

free bump!
