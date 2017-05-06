Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Howa 1500 6.5 Creedmoor
Unread 06-05-2017, 06:14 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 47
FS Howa 1500 6.5 Creedmoor
I'm selling my slightly used Howa 1500 in 6.5 Creedmoor caliber.
I fired only 14rds of Hornady 129gr factory ammo out of it to sight it in after I bought it.

Rifle is in excellent condition. garage kept (safe), no marks, no blems, and no defects of any kind.

Rifle comes with a 22" barrel, green synthetic stock, 4rd hinged floorplate, and has a Leupold VX-1 3x9x40mm scope mounted on top.

I'm far from being a great shot, but I can say this rifle's accuracy is spot on.
I can only imagine how much better the accuracy would be from someone who reloads.

Price is $650.00 plus $30.00 to ship from my FFL to buyers FFL
I accept USPS MO only. no trades of any kind.

Sorry about no pics, I can have my wife take pics, and send them. I don't have
software on my pc nor do I own a smartphone. I'm old and been out in the woods for too long.
Contact me if interested
