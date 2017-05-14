Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Fs hk45
Fs hk45
For sale HK45 V1 .45 ACP pistol. I purchased this HK45 new and had around 450-500 rounds thru it. Perfect condition. Kept in climate controlled safe. Includes 2 magazines, all accessories and case.

Price $795 plus $45 Shipping to your FFL.

Also available 570 rounds .45 ammunition. Retail $260 plus tax, take ammo for $200 shipped.
