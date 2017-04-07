FS Gunwerks LR1000 Titanium Proof barreled setup 7LRM I have a really nice Top of the line Gunwerks LR1000 Titanium Proof carbon barrel with Nightforce G7 scope in 7LRM. The rifle with shoot 1/2" MOA with Gunwerks factory ammo & about the same performance with hand loads. It will come with their hard case almost a full box of ammo and about 40 or so pieces of 1X fired brass. The rifle has had about 500 rounds shot and is turn key package. The rifle is in great condition. BIPOD IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE. I also have a SET OF WHIDDEN DIES AND 150 PCS OF NEW BRASS I can make a deal with the buyer for. I have way to many rifles and this one needs to go. Scope is not for sale without the rifle. I will take $6400 shipped.





I will sell the brass and the dies to buyer for additional $250. Dies and brass are not for sell outside of rifle sale. Turret is set for 180 berger hybrid @ 2915FPS at 1000 FT 50 degree.



I might consider partial trades. Not really sure what I need.



