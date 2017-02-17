FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC Up for sale is one of my favorite rifles I've ever owned. The hard to find 6XC Carbon X rifle made by Gunwerks. The rifle is in excellent condition. Weight is 7.5 lbs, with 24" 7.5 twist carbon fiber barrel and a muzzle brake. As expected this rifle meets or exceeds the accuracy standards Gunwerks is known for and every expectation one could have. I've shot it less than 250 rounds, have taken numerous trophies out to 550/600 yards. It's a proven shooter with 105 and 115 VLD Bergers. Comes with New Hard case and all the paperwork. New price for rifle was $7,000, I'll let her go for $4,800 plus shipping to your FFL. This is a rifle you will not be disappointed in. Scope, rings and bipod not included in price. Posted on other sites. Thanks for looking. Rick Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











