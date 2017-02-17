Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-17-2017, 09:29 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 248
FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC
Up for sale is one of my favorite rifles I've ever owned. The hard to find 6XC Carbon X rifle made by Gunwerks. The rifle is in excellent condition. Weight is 7.5 lbs, with 24" 7.5 twist carbon fiber barrel and a muzzle brake. As expected this rifle meets or exceeds the accuracy standards Gunwerks is known for and every expectation one could have. I've shot it less than 250 rounds, have taken numerous trophies out to 550/600 yards. It's a proven shooter with 105 and 115 VLD Bergers. Comes with New Hard case and all the paperwork. New price for rifle was $7,000, I'll let her go for $4,800 plus shipping to your FFL. This is a rifle you will not be disappointed in. Scope, rings and bipod not included in price. Posted on other sites. Thanks for looking. Rick
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-1.jpg   FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-2.jpg  

FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-3.jpg   FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-4.jpg  

FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-5.jpg   FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC-6-xc-600-yds.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-17-2017, 02:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 248
Re: FS: Gunwerks LR-1000 Carbon X 6 XC
Thanks for the inquiries, the rifle is sold pending funds. Rick
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750 | Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC