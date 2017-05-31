FS - GAP Crusader Up for sale is my GA Precision Crusader in .308. Proven shooter at all distances. Shoots multiple bullet weights well (168 and 175 shoot lights out). Rifle is in good shape with a few minor scuffs. Operation has been flawless. Approx. 1300 rounds down the tube (no "hot loads"),so there is plenty of barrel life left. Nothing wrong with rifle, I just shoot semi-auto now and it's too nice to sit in the back of my safe. Wonderful rifle to learn long range shooting. One A.I. Mag included. One Lucas Custom Bore Guide included. Scope, rings and Bipod stay with me. $2200 shipped. Thanks for your interest! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











