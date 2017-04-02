     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-04-2017, 02:12 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,043
FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
Well I really hate to sell this rifle. It will shoot lights out with 175 EDLX and 180 berger VLD hunters. I had this rifle built with the best parts on the market. Eddie Fasnaugh was the smith and did as good a job as any smith I have ever seen. I had a buddy do some load development for me and I am sure he will respond as he was really impressed with the rifle. I bought a gunwerks setup in 7LRM and really have no need for 2 similar 7 MAG rifles. Here is the build:

Deviant Tactical action
Brux #5 fluted 26" with blended thread protector 1-9 twist
Manners EH1 with APA DBM with 1 flush mount Curtis maf
Jewell trigger set at 1.5 pound
Leupold MK lightweight 30mm rings

I have load data for both bullets. No disappointment in this rifle. Has had about 60 rounds with barrel break in and load development. I will take $3500 shipped scope is not for sale. I will post some detail pics and groups later. 517*404*5883 text works best
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2376.jpg   FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2377.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 02:20 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2015
    Posts: 135
    Re: FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
    Do you know the weight as it sits with scope? What is the pitch?
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 02:38 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Posts: 1,043
    Re: FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
    10LB 5OZ with the G7 nightforce. Not sure what you are asking with the pitch.

    The first 3 pics were break in with factory 100 yds. The 4th was load development 200 yds and the last was 450yds with a slight wind.
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2418.jpg   FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2419.jpg  

    FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2420.jpg   FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2830.jpg  

    FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag-img_2832.jpg  
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 07:23 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2015
    Posts: 135
    Re: FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag
    Muzzle threads. Are they 5/8x24?
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Winchester M70 Supergrade 243 in McMillan Game Scout | Accuracy International M24 sample rifle »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC