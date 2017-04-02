FS Full Custom 7mm rem mag Well I really hate to sell this rifle. It will shoot lights out with 175 EDLX and 180 berger VLD hunters. I had this rifle built with the best parts on the market. Eddie Fasnaugh was the smith and did as good a job as any smith I have ever seen. I had a buddy do some load development for me and I am sure he will respond as he was really impressed with the rifle. I bought a gunwerks setup in 7LRM and really have no need for 2 similar 7 MAG rifles. Here is the build:



Deviant Tactical action

Brux #5 fluted 26" with blended thread protector 1-9 twist

Manners EH1 with APA DBM with 1 flush mount Curtis maf

Jewell trigger set at 1.5 pound

Leupold MK lightweight 30mm rings



I have load data for both bullets. No disappointment in this rifle. Has had about 60 rounds with barrel break in and load development. I will take $3500 shipped scope is not for sale. I will post some detail pics and groups later. 517*404*5883 text works best Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



