FS/FT Seekins long range AR15 I am going to sell a seekins AR15 that I had built. All parts were new. SWFA had Seekins manufacture them Upper/lower receivers and handrails and put their name on them. This is the same lower SP223 and Seekins Precision IRMT-R Upper Receiver. Here are the specs. I will take $1600 cash shipped will consider trades but will be in my favor. High end optics





Seekins Billet upper/lower and handrail



Magpul PRS STOCK



Larue hand guard



Wilson combat stainless fluted 1-8 twist match barrel 18"



Seekins adjustable gas block



WMD nickel boron BCG



GEISSELE NATIONAL MATCH



KNS anti walking pins



seekins ambidextrous safety



Seekins Mag release



BCM charge handle



