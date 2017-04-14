Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS/FT Ruger Super RedHawk
FS/FT Ruger Super RedHawk
04-14-2017, 12:22 PM
dhstrength
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Augusta,Georgia
Posts: 71
FS/FT Ruger Super RedHawk
Ruger Super RedHawk 44 magnum in very good condition. Comes with a Leupold M8 2X scope and factory box. Barrel length is 7.5". $850 shipped to your FFL or $900 trade.
