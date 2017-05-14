FS/FT Remington 870's with EXTRAS ! ! !



Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga. - 22 1/2" custom 2 3/4" vent rib turkey barrel with Trulock Turkey choke and 3 other Trulock chokes. This is an older Wingmaster and does show some signs of wear, no gouges cracks or dents, very clean reliable shotgun. . .shotgun and Trulock chokes - $380.00 + S/H to your FFL.



For additional pictures (however you need) or questions please send me a e-mail. Thank you.



Trades I am looking for would be a Springfield XDS 3.3 stainless .45 ACP or a Para Warthog stainless .45 ACP. Also custom hunting/skinning knives.



Remington 870 3 1/2" Super Mag 12 ga. camo, VERY GOOD condition - Full camo 26" barrel 3 1/2" chamber with Trulock Long Beard #5 Turkey choke, 30" barrel 3 1/2" chamber mate black finish with Trulock MOD Waterfowl choke, Rem MOD factory choke. . .complete shotgun, 30" barrel and chokes - $410.00 + S/H to your FFL.