FS/FT Pierce 223AI rifle
Unread 05-21-2017, 04:58 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,178
FS/FT Pierce 223AI rifle
I have a like new 223AI rifle built off Pierce repeater cone bolt action. The rifle has a couple hundred rounds of factory 223 down the tube to fireform to 223 AI. The rifle will shoot rag holes with factory rem 55 gr. I have a couple hundred pieces of 223AI fireform brass that will go with the rifle. Here are the specs. I will take $2550 shipped for the rifle.

Pierce chrome-moly action
Krieger #7 24" 1-7 twist barrel threaded with blended cap
Gamewarden adjustable stock
Seekins DBM
Rem trigger tuned
Cerakote black

Trades would be

Benelli super Camo +cash
Beretta A400 camo +cash
March 3-25X42 0r 52mm scopes
Leupold VX6 HD 4-24X52mm varmint
  #2  
Unread 05-21-2017, 05:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 357
Re: FS/FT Pierce 223AI rifle
Nice rifle man!
