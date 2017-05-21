FS/FT Pierce 223AI rifle



Pierce chrome-moly action

Krieger #7 24" 1-7 twist barrel threaded with blended cap

Gamewarden adjustable stock

Seekins DBM

Rem trigger tuned

Cerakote black



Trades would be



Benelli super Camo +cash

Beretta A400 camo +cash

March 3-25X42 0r 52mm scopes

