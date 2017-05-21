FS/FT Pierce 223AI rifle

I have a like new 223AI rifle built off Pierce repeater cone bolt action. The rifle has a couple hundred rounds of factory 223 down the tube to fireform to 223 AI. The rifle will shoot rag holes with factory rem 55 gr. I have a couple hundred pieces of 223AI fireform brass that will go with the rifle. Here are the specs. I will take $2550 shipped for the rifle.
Pierce chrome-moly action
Krieger #7 24" 1-7 twist barrel threaded with blended cap
Gamewarden adjustable stock
Seekins DBM
Rem trigger tuned
Cerakote black
Trades would be
Benelli super Camo +cash
Beretta A400 camo +cash
March 3-25X42 0r 52mm scopes
Leupold
VX6 HD 4-24X52mm varmint