Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-01-2017, 01:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 159
FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
Have a brand new in box black Desert Tech SRS A-1 260 26" rifle for sale or possible trade.

Will be at my dealers shop by Thursday .

Price is $4500 shipped OBO

trade interest would be :

Like new used AIAX LH or RH
High end bolt guns with little or no round count RH or LH
good glass + cash
or ??

If your wanting retail price for yours in trade , consider mine at retail.

Fastest to get me at 254-275-7335 Mark text or call
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Full custom SSG 300 ultra | WTS Sako A7 Long Range 300 Win »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC