Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-01-2017, 01:32 PM
kubitza123
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 159
FS/FT NIB Desert Tech SRS-A1 26" 260 black
Have a brand new in box black Desert Tech SRS A-1 260 26" rifle for sale or possible trade.
Will be at my dealers shop by Thursday .
Price is $4500 shipped OBO
trade interest would be :
Like new used AIAX LH or RH
High end bolt guns with little or no round count RH or LH
good glass + cash
or ??
If your wanting retail price for yours in trade , consider mine at retail.
Fastest to get me at 254-275-7335 Mark text or call
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Full custom SSG 300 ultra
|
WTS Sako A7 Long Range 300 Win
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:48 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC