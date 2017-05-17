FS/ft Mrc/accurate innovations 350rem mag package I picked this up from a member a few months ago because it's pretty, apparently too pretty for me to touch as I haven't shot it. I put together some components for it that I won't be needing without it, I'd like to move as a package if possible. I have roughly $1500 in the package, I would sell for that or consider trades for something lighter for chasing deer and pigs. I'm interested in 6.5 chambers, 284 win, '06, would consider most anything 6.5 and up in customs or molested 700s.



Specs/components-

Montana 1999 stainless in 350 rem mag 22" bbl

AA Claro accurate innovations stock with aluminum chassis, laser checkering.

100 new rp brass

50 new nosler brass

2 boxes nosler custom 225 partition ammo

1 box 200g pro hunters (opened but full)

Rcbs dies



The previous owner never shot it and By the looks of it I'm assuming it hasn't been fired since factory testing, if it was it wasn't much and wasn't ever in the field. It doesn't look like the factory grease was ever removed to me and I see no signs of scope bases ever being mounted. This thing is gorgeous, can send detailed pics before sealing a deal. Thx for looking. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger