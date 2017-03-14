Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic
Unread 03-14-2017, 07:13 PM
FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic
Model 70 sporter classic 7mm stw, HS precision stock, jewell trigger, shilen barrel, Vias muzzle brake, egw one piece base. $1100 or trade for Remington SS magnum rifle (300wm, 7mag)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic-img_3882.jpg   FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic-img_3885.jpg  

FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic-img_3884.jpg  
