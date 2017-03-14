Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic
03-14-2017, 07:13 PM
Fberta
FS/FT M70 7MM STW Sporter Classic
Model 70 sporter classic 7mm stw, HS precision stock, jewell trigger, shilen barrel, Vias muzzle brake, egw one piece base. $1100 or trade for Remington SS magnum rifle (300wm, 7mag)
