FS/FT- Gradous Surgeon Rifle 338 Lapua This is a custom rifle by Gradous Rifles. Caliber is 338 Lapua. Surgeon 1581 XL repeater action with integrated 30 MOA scope rail and integrated lug, Krieger fluted barrel 1-10 twist in MTU contour with a 1.350 inch cylinder section diameter. Fully-adjustable McMillian A-5 stock. It has a Jewell HVR trigger and an APA Fat Bastard muzzle break. Surgeon floor metal with one Accuracy International box magazine. Gun weighs 14 lbs. Less than 20 rounds fired. I will include a Pelican StormCase IM3410 with the rifle. I am asking $5000 for the rifle shipped/insured to your FFL. Trades considered are other high end firearms (Rifles, shotguns, handguns) optics, and multiple gun trades. PM with any questions/offers. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







