FS: FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban)



Comes with two 20 round mags for $2200 and includes shipping. I am not selling any of the other items I have until the rifle sells. The buyer also has first dibs on any of the following items, that can be can be purchased at an additional cost, which will be negotiated between the buyer and myself. The extra items are:



Wilderness Tactical sling

Bayonet and frog

Broken shell extractor

Front sight tool

Extractor tool

Gas wrench

Buttstock takedown tool

Used FN Sling

Used Israeli cleaning kit

Folding charging handle

Carry handle plug

Two FN mag loading guides

Pistol grip cleaning kit (Does not fit this model of rifle)

23 used FN magazines

Sealed package dated 6/63 F.N. Herstal Belgien with 10 new magazines

Excellent condition Black Walnut buttstock, handguards and pistol grip



The buyer can pick and choose their items or can buy it all for $2900, and I pay the shipping. I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.



Jerry



