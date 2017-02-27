Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS a few older 700's
02-27-2017, 07:37 AM
FS a few older 700's
Rifle #1. Remington 700 VS 26" 22-250 low round count. Scope, rings and bases no included. ..$850

Rifle #2 Remington 700 VS factory 24" 22-250 low round count, very clean. $850

Rifle #3 Remington 700 22-250 older heavy barrel, the guy took the barrel of to polish it and when he put it back it spun pass 12, but still chambers and fires just fine. ..$550

Rifle #4 Remington 700 classic 221 fireball, about 100 rounds fired, scope and rings not included. .. $850

Rifle #5 brand new stag arms stag15. BNIB , ..$950.

All rifles are plus shipping to your FFL. Pm me any questions. Thanks
FS a few older 700's-img_3193.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3195.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3198.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3196.jpg  

Re: FS a few older 700's
Rifle #2
FS a few older 700's-img_3199.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3200.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3201.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3202.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3203.jpg  
Re: FS a few older 700's
Rifle #3
FS a few older 700's-img_3188.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3189.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3190.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3191.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3192.jpg  
Re: FS a few older 700's
Rifle #4
FS a few older 700's-img_3204.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3205.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3206.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3207.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3208.jpg  
Re: FS a few older 700's
Rifle #5
FS a few older 700's-img_3184.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3186.jpg  

FS a few older 700's-img_3187.jpg   FS a few older 700's-img_3185.jpg  

Reply With Quote
