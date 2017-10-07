FS - Ed Brown 702 - Short Tactical 308



Ed Brown, Model 702 Short Tactical 308

Excellent, used condition



- comes with Leupold Mark 4 bases and Leupold Mark 4 Tactical 30mm rings (~$200 value)

- Shilen trigger

- three position safety

- steel bottom metal

- 20 inch barrel

- 1 inch Pachmyer Decelerator pad

- shipped in a new Plano hard case



*** not going to find many of these for sale ***



$2,295 + $50 shipped/insured CONUS



Not interested in trades...Thanks.



First "I'll take it"...cross-listed



