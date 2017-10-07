Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS - Ed Brown 702 - Short Tactical 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS - Ed Brown 702 - Short Tactical 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 07:00 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 13
FS - Ed Brown 702 - Short Tactical 308
For Sale:

Ed Brown, Model 702 Short Tactical 308
Excellent, used condition

- comes with Leupold Mark 4 bases and Leupold Mark 4 Tactical 30mm rings (~$200 value)
- Shilen trigger
- three position safety
- steel bottom metal
- 20 inch barrel
- 1 inch Pachmyer Decelerator pad
- shipped in a new Plano hard case

*** not going to find many of these for sale ***

$2,295 + $50 shipped/insured CONUS

Not interested in trades...Thanks.

First "I'll take it"...cross-listed

Select any picture below to view a detailed photo gallery.

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom .22-.250 AI SBR | Custom 700 in 6.5-284 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:39 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC