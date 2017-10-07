FS - Ed Brown 702 - Short Tactical 308

For Sale:
Ed Brown, Model 702 Short Tactical 308
Excellent, used condition
- comes with Leupold Mark 4 bases and Leupold Mark 4 Tactical 30mm rings (~$200 value)
- Shilen trigger
- three position safety
- steel bottom metal
- 20 inch barrel
- 1 inch Pachmyer Decelerator pad
- shipped in a new Plano hard case
*** not going to find many of these for sale ***
$2,295 + $50 shipped/insured CONUS
Not interested in trades...Thanks.
First "I'll take it"...cross-listed
Select any picture below to view a detailed photo gallery.