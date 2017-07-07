FS: CZ 452 22 mag package

Bought this one NIB 7-8 years ago. Maybe 500 rounds down the tube at the most. Very accurate with most all ammo. Barrel was professionally cut to 19 1/2" and threaded (1/2x28). Three metal 5rd mags/one poly 10 rd mag, YoDave trigger kit and sling. Scope is a Leupold FX-3 6x42 (duplex, glass is perfect) with Alumina flip-up covers. This a very sweet rifle package deal that is ready to make you smile. Not looking to break up the package, not looking for trades and low-ballers will be ignored. Located in Missoula. Will ship private to FFL (add $25 if you want FFL to FFL). STY FFL for $895by, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickrby, on Flickr