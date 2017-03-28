** FS: Custom Glock 22 .40 Cal ** CUSTOM .40 CAL TMT GLOCK 22



- 1911 style grip reduction and stipple 360 degree epoxy and beveled mag well

- Stipple frame

- Advantage Tactical Sights

- De-horned front and recessed rear of trigger guard

- Machine press check pockets into left and right hand slides

- Machine pockets into top of slide with reduced surface area and glare

- Additional cocking serrations to both sides of rear slide and new ones into top of slide

- beveled from of the slide for ease of holstering

- Ghost 3.5 lb trigger kit, polished, and lapped internal components

- Cerakote

- Nickel boron plate slide and barrel

- Asking $1,500 OR BEST OFFER



Motivated to sell



PM or text 713-eight one nine-0690



Pictures to follow.



Thanks for looking!