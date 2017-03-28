Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


** FS: Custom Glock 22 .40 Cal **
** FS: Custom Glock 22 .40 Cal **
CUSTOM .40 CAL TMT GLOCK 22

- 1911 style grip reduction and stipple 360 degree epoxy and beveled mag well
- Stipple frame
- Advantage Tactical Sights
- De-horned front and recessed rear of trigger guard
- Machine press check pockets into left and right hand slides
- Machine pockets into top of slide with reduced surface area and glare
- Additional cocking serrations to both sides of rear slide and new ones into top of slide
- beveled from of the slide for ease of holstering
- Ghost 3.5 lb trigger kit, polished, and lapped internal components
- Cerakote
- Nickel boron plate slide and barrel
- Asking $1,500 OR BEST OFFER

Motivated to sell

PM or text 713-eight one nine-0690

Pictures to follow.

Thanks for looking!
