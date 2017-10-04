FS: Custom 7mm/338 Norma 40* Improved



have a custom rifle that I am looking to part with. Built by Titan Weapons, original (prospective) owner couldn't pay the tab and never picked it up. This is a Stiller Tac338 receiver w/ 20 moa Rail, PTG .300 Recoil Lug, Lilja 29'' Fluted Sendero 1-8'' Twist with seamless JP Enterprises Coolie Brake installed. Cerakoted in graphite black and chambered in the Wildcat, 7mm/338 Norma Improved 40 degree shoulder. This gun was built to fire both the berger 180 and 195's. Stock is bedded manners T5A and is cerakoted brown over coyote tan with the Mandilorian emblem on each side. Stock can easily be refinished to get rid of the manilorian emblem. Timney Trigger set at 1.75 lbs. PTG bottom metal and (1) 5 round AI style magazine. Case Capacity is 109.5 grains of H20 and still fits in the AI magazine at normal COAL for the long Berger 195's. I personally carry a version of this rifle for all of my long range hunting. It provides awesome ballistics and still kills past 1000. (1157 to be exact on the furthest kill yet with this round) . Currently running 92.5 grains H869 under a 180 berger for sub 1/2 moa in my gun. Gun was fired for initial break in and function test only, for a total of 12 rounds. Will include (1) 5 round magazine, Custom FL Die Set, 30 pieces of virgin 300 Norma Mag Brass, and insured shipping inside the lower 48 to an FFL only. Local pickup is available, but will incur TX sales tax and a 4473 form. Feel free to text with questions. $2700 or best offerAlso willing to sell just the barreled action for $2000 obo(will include barreled action, 20moa rail, Timney trigger and brake only).Chad 817-933-9017.