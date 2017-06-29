Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Custom 338 Edge
06-29-2017, 08:50 AM
FS Custom 338 Edge
Action: New Rem 700 - not a donor - Fluted bolt -not J-loc.
Barrel: Fluted PacNor - 28 10 twist
Brake: Defensive Edge
Trigger: Jewel - bottom safety

Stock: McMillan A-5 tan camo - side flush mounts - Limb Saver pad.

Scope: NightForce NXS 5.5-22 x 56 - NP-1 reticle - Zero Stop -
Scope hardware - All Defensive Edge - Rings - anti cant bubble level - 20 MOA base

Blue printing, fitting, chambering by PacNor.

Background: Tuning, load and drop chart development done by royinidaho.

Accuracy and drops validated to 1200 yards.
Shes a good solid 1/2 MOA shooter using RL-33 and 300 Bergers with typical 338 Edge velocity

Less than 75 rounds through her.

Selling due to owners (not me) battle with MS.

Comes with 300 grain Berger VLDs and brass

$5200.00 to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails
FS Custom 338 Edge-img_0374.jpg   FS Custom 338 Edge-img_0378.jpg  

FS Custom 338 Edge-img_0383.jpg  
06-29-2017, 08:53 AM
Re: FS Custom 338 Edge
How much she weigh? And what speed it shoot the 300?
