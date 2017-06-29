|
FS Custom 338 Edge
Action: New Rem 700 - not a donor - Fluted bolt -not J-loc.
Barrel: Fluted PacNor - 28 10 twist
Brake: Defensive Edge
Trigger: Jewel - bottom safety
Stock: McMillan A-5 tan camo - side flush mounts - Limb Saver pad.
Scope: NightForce NXS 5.5-22 x 56 - NP-1 reticle - Zero Stop -
Scope hardware - All Defensive Edge - Rings - anti cant bubble level - 20 MOA base
Blue printing, fitting, chambering by PacNor.
Background: Tuning, load and drop chart development done by royinidaho.
Accuracy and drops validated to 1200 yards.
Shes a good solid 1/2 MOA shooter using RL-33 and 300 Bergers with typical 338 Edge velocity
Less than 75 rounds through her.
Selling due to owners (not me) battle with MS.
Comes with 300 grain Berger VLDs and brass
$5200.00 to your FFL.
