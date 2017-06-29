FS Custom 338 Edge Action: New Rem 700 - not a donor - Fluted bolt -not J-loc.

Barrel: Fluted PacNor - 28 10 twist

Brake: Defensive Edge

Trigger: Jewel - bottom safety



Stock: McMillan A-5 tan camo - side flush mounts - Limb Saver pad.



Scope: NightForce NXS 5.5-22 x 56 - NP-1 reticle - Zero Stop -

Scope hardware - All Defensive Edge - Rings - anti cant bubble level - 20 MOA base



Blue printing, fitting, chambering by PacNor.



Background: Tuning, load and drop chart development done by royinidaho.



Accuracy and drops validated to 1200 yards.

Shes a good solid 1/2 MOA shooter using RL-33 and 300 Bergers with typical 338 Edge velocity



Less than 75 rounds through her.



Selling due to owners (not me) battle with MS.



Comes with 300 grain Berger VLDs and brass



$5200.00 to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





