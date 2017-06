FS Custom 338 Edge Action: New Rem 700 - not a donor - Fluted bolt -not J-loc.

Barrel: Fluted PacNor - 28” 10 twist

Brake: Defensive Edge

Trigger: Jewel - bottom safety



Stock: McMillan A-5 tan camo - side flush mounts - Limb Saver pad.



Scope: NightForce NXS 5.5-22 x 56 - NP-1 reticle - Zero Stop -

Scope hardware - All Defensive Edge - Rings - anti cant bubble level - 20 MOA base



Blue printing, fitting, chambering by PacNor.



Background: Tuning, load and drop chart development done by royinidaho.



Accuracy and drops validated to 1200 yards.

She’s a good solid 1/2 MOA shooter using RL-33 and 300 Bergers with typical 338 Edge velocity



Less than 75 rounds through her.



Selling due to owner’s (not me) battle with MS.



Comes with 300 grain Berger VLDs and brass



$5200.00 to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain! __________________I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!