FS Custom 28 Nosler For Sale Custom 28 Nosler

Western Precision with Stiller predator long action

Brux Barrel with muzzle brake

Jewell trigger

Manners stock

Really good shooting gun. Shoots 195 grains and 180 grain great

Load developement done by Western Precision

20 moa pinned rail

Cerakoted

Little over 100 rounds down the barrel

Scope and Rings Not included also Bipod Not Included

Priced to sell $3500

Thanks for looking Jack