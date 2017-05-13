FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter Selling for an old shooting buddy with health issues. Cooper M54 (repeater) montana varminter in 6mm Rem. Am told the rifle has only 20 rounds thru it. NF scope has been sold but rings and bases are included. There are a couple of very minor nicks in the stock and a small shiny spot on the barrel at the juncture of the brake. I am pretty sure the brake is a Vais but cannot swear to it. FFL on your end must accept shipment from individual. USPS Money orders only, please. Need to get $1800 shipped and insured CONUS. Barrel is appx. 26" long and it is a 10 Twist.



Thanks for looking,

Mike (central Penna.) Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



