Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:10 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Penna
Posts: 28
FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter
Selling for an old shooting buddy with health issues. Cooper M54 (repeater) montana varminter in 6mm Rem. Am told the rifle has only 20 rounds thru it. NF scope has been sold but rings and bases are included. There are a couple of very minor nicks in the stock and a small shiny spot on the barrel at the juncture of the brake. I am pretty sure the brake is a Vais but cannot swear to it. FFL on your end must accept shipment from individual. USPS Money orders only, please. Need to get $1800 shipped and insured CONUS. Barrel is appx. 26" long and it is a 10 Twist.

Thanks for looking,
Mike (central Penna.)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter-img_1263.jpg   FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter-img_1265.jpg  

FS Cooper M54 6mm Rem. Montana Varminter-img_1268.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Win 70 Classic- 270 Weatherby | WTS NOSLER 48 PATRIOT in 28 NOSLER »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:44 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC