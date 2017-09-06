FS in OR Browning Stainless Stalker.30-06 Leupold VX2 3-9x40 CDS



A-Bolt Stainless Stalker bought new in 2005. Limbsaver recoil pad, Talley one piece Lites, two magazines. Leupold VX2 3-9x40 CDS scope, bought new in 2014. Date code is "AA," which denotes the year purchased. The CDS cap is MOA, not load-specific.



I'd estimate round count around 350.





























A couple of scratches, nothing major.























P I'm selling this for my brother but since I was with him when he bought it I can answer just about any question. He's getting out of the .30-06 business since he has a 7mm Rem Mag and a 7mm-08.A-Bolt Stainless Stalker bought new in 2005. Limbsaver recoil pad, Talley one piece Lites, two magazines. Leupold VX2 3-9x40 CDS scope, bought new in 2014. Date code is "AA," which denotes the year purchased. The CDS cap is MOA, not load-specific.I'd estimate round count around 350.A couple of scratches, nothing major.