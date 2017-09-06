Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 06-09-2017, 12:12 PM
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ogden, Utah
Posts: 194
FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags
For sale.

Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM with Carlson 6-18x50 scope, 230 rds factory ammunition, 130 pieces of brass, 2 extra magazines, 2 piece die set. This gun hasn't been shot more than 60 times.

1500.00 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags-img_3188.jpg   FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags-img_3189.jpg  

FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags-img_3190.jpg   FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags-img_3191.jpg  

FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags-img_3192.jpg  
