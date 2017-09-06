FS Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM w/ scope, ammo, brass, mags For sale.



Browning A-bolt 223 WSSM with Carlson 6-18x50 scope, 230 rds factory ammunition, 130 pieces of brass, 2 extra magazines, 2 piece die set. This gun hasn't been shot more than 60 times.



1500.00 plus shipping. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







