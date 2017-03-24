FS, Brand new Weatherby Mark V Deluxe Bolt Action, 300 Weatherby Magnum

It encompasses the High Gloss "AA" Grade Claro Walnut Monte Carlo w/ Rosewood Forend & Grip Cap that is only used on the high end Weatherby rifles. A complete head turner.

Our local Sportsmans Warehouse has this exact gun listed at $2,239.00

Looking to get $2000ish or a very close best offer.

Must ship to FFL from non FFL.

Not interested in trades at this time please.

Thank you

Imgur: The most awesome images on the Internet

Imgur: The most awesome images on the Internet

Imgur: The most awesome images on the Internet This gun is brand new in the box, unfired. Includes everything as if it came from the factory, including the original box and hard case shown in the picture.It encompasses the High Gloss "AA" Grade Claro Walnut Monte Carlo w/ Rosewood Forend & Grip Cap that is only used on the high end Weatherby rifles. A complete head turner.Our local Sportsmans Warehouse has this exact gun listed at $2,239.00Looking to get $2000ish or a very close best offer.Must ship to FFL from non FFL.Not interested in trades at this time please.Thank you