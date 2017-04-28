Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: BAT 6 Dasher
FS: BAT 6 Dasher
04-28-2017, 01:53 PM
motobtcr
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 532
FS: BAT 6 Dasher
For sale is a brand new(all new components and unfired) 6 Dasher based on Lapua brass with the following components:
Bat MB RB/LP Multi-flat action(complete Melonite) and roller cocking piece upgrade
30" Krieger 8" twist HV contour
Jewell BR trigger
Bat Melonite trigger guard and screws
Shehane ST1000 fiberglass stock(clear-coated and bedded)
Will be shipped in a new Pelican 1750 case to FFL
$3,350 Shipped
