FS - Area 419 R700 Custom 22-250 Hawk Hill, XLR

I have for sale a R700 based custom 22-250 that was trued, barreled, and painted by Area 419. Jon does great work and this rifle is no exception. I added an XLR Evolution chassis, had it cerakoted to match (Magpul FDE) and had it bedded. The barrel is a Hawk Hill 1:8 at 24" muzzle threaded 5/8 24. It will come with a seamless thread protector. Contour is #4 bull and measures .782" at the muzzle just behind the brake.The action has been trued, side bolt release added, fluted and one of Jon's large bolt knobs added. It also has an XLR 20MOA pic rail up top. This rifle has shot some great groups right out of the gate. It has 239rds on it exactly. It took very few rounds for load development b/c I bought this rifle from Area 419 with two barrels, this being the second. It shoots 53gr VMAX's and 75gr ELD-M's lights out! 3600fps and 3220 respectively. I bought this rifle to coyote hunt and in the past three years since buying it, I haven't been out coyote hunting once. Worked up some loads, shot some groups and now it just sits. I am taking the jewell trigger off and replacing it with a tuned Rem. I will sell the rifle with a Huber Concepts 2-stage trigger for an additional $230.A two week old Vortex PST Gen II 5x25 FFP MRAD EBR-2C is mounted and zeroed in NF 30mm rings. I will sell the scope with the rifle or after the rifle but not before. $850 add-on for the scope and $125 for the rings.Rifle will not come with the mag, bipod, or TB CBA brake. I will not sell the mag or bipod and would rather not sell the brake but if you really have to have the brake I will let it go for $120. I also have 100 pieces of 1xfired, STM tumbled and annealed Lapua brass, 150 pcs of new Winchester/ 50pcs 1x fired, and 50 pcs of 1 x fired Remington brass. Redding Premium Deluxe 3 die set, and a few various partial boxes of 22cal bullets. Will supply load data with rifle.Rifle - $1900 (STYFFL)Huber Trigger - $230CBA - $120Scope - $850 (to the buyer of the rifle)NF Rings - $125All sold together - $3000 shipped, $2900 FTFCrosslisted on other sites