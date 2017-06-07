Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS-6.5x47L
  #1  
07-06-2017, 12:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 203
FS-6.5x47L
For you consideration today is my 6.5x47L barreled action. I have not shot the rifle much with 30 rounds fired, but it shoots very well. Reason for selling is funding of a new 6BR that I have plans of. Barreled action is in pristine condition. 100% of the work performed by Chad Dixon/Longrifles Inc.

Details:

Remington 700 trued, etc.
Bolt handle timed/tig'd
LRI bolt knob on threaded handle
Fluted bolt body
26" K&P barrel
1:8 twist
26" Rem varmint contour
Threaded muzzle with seamless thread protector
Cerakoted graphite black

$1375.00 shipped to your FFL for barreled action only.

Thanks, posted on other sites.
FS-6.5x47L-img_5382.jpg  
  #2  
07-06-2017, 01:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 203
Re: FS-6.5x47L
Target from 100 yards:
FS-6.5x47L-img_4537.jpg  
  #3  
07-06-2017, 01:57 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 93
Re: FS-6.5x47L
Why your group so big Preacher? ;)

When you get your BR built and shooting good, bring it north and see if you can keep up with my savage "poor man's benchrester" shooting some golf balls at 300 meters ;)

Bump for an awesome guy ...
  #4  
07-06-2017, 03:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 203
Re: FS-6.5x47L
I chose the largest group to take a picture of...HA!

Thanks, I'd love to take you up on your offer but I'm afraid I'd head south with my tail between my legs...
