FS-6.5x47L

For you consideration today is my 6.5x47L barreled action. I have not shot the rifle much with 30 rounds fired, but it shoots very well. Reason for selling is funding of a new 6BR that I have plans of. Barreled action is in pristine condition. 100% of the work performed by Chad Dixon/Longrifles Inc.
Details:
Remington 700 trued, etc.
Bolt handle timed/tig'd
LRI bolt knob on threaded handle
Fluted bolt body
26" K&P barrel
1:8 twist
26" Rem varmint contour
Threaded muzzle with seamless thread protector
Cerakoted graphite black
$1375.00 shipped to your FFL for barreled action only.