FS-6.5x47L For you consideration today is my 6.5x47L barreled action. I have not shot the rifle much with 30 rounds fired, but it shoots very well. Reason for selling is funding of a new 6BR that I have plans of. Barreled action is in pristine condition. 100% of the work performed by Chad Dixon/Longrifles Inc.



Details:



Remington 700 trued, etc.

Bolt handle timed/tig'd

LRI bolt knob on threaded handle

Fluted bolt body

26" K&P barrel

1:8 twist

26" Rem varmint contour

Threaded muzzle with seamless thread protector

Cerakoted graphite black



$1375.00 shipped to your FFL for barreled action only.



