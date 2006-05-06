FS - 6.5-06 Custom Rem 700 by Rogers Rifle Shop in SLC



This is a custom built rifle. Designed around the hunting habits of the western states. It is also suited to longer range hunting is areas where it is possible.

The rifle is built on a Remington 700 long action which has been trued. Everything is precise and square. The bolt handle has a modified knob installed. It is a smidgen larger and longer than most for ease of operation while wearing gloves. The bolt itself has an Sako extractor installed for a more reliable extraction of a fired case. The barrel is a Stainless Steel Mike Rock 5R 8 twist at 26" with a custom break which reduces recoil about 70 %. All metal is coated in cerekote flat black. The barreled action is pillar and glass bedded into an HS Precision custom painted Hunter Stock in a BDL system.

The trigger is a Remington trigger which has been blue printed and set at @ 2 lbs.

I have less than 135 documented rounds fired and the barrel is barely broke in. With handloaded ammunition this rifle is sub minute of angle accurate and I have results of 100 yard groups measuring in the .3's and 500 yard groups measuring 2.5".

The picture depicts the rifle and a group shot at 500 yards."







Pic as it now sits in my basement. I can get better pics during the daylight - just ask.







I have a set of Redding Deluxe dies, ~130 rounds handloaded 6.5-06 ammo, ~70 empty cases (all from 25-06 brass), that will be included in the sale.



$2000 shipped to your FFL. Does not include scope, rings, bipod, but does include scope mounting rail. I bought this rifle on 24hr in 2013, have shot it just a little (perhaps 100 rounds), and now will pass it on to someone that I hope gets more use out of it. The below write up is from the original owner:This is a custom built rifle. Designed around the hunting habits of the western states. It is also suited to longer range hunting is areas where it is possible.The rifle is built on a Remington 700 long action which has been trued. Everything is precise and square. The bolt handle has a modified knob installed. It is a smidgen larger and longer than most for ease of operation while wearing gloves. The bolt itself has an Sako extractor installed for a more reliable extraction of a fired case. The barrel is a Stainless Steel Mike Rock 5R 8 twist at 26" with a custom break which reduces recoil about 70 %. All metal is coated in cerekote flat black. The barreled action is pillar and glass bedded into an HS Precision custom painted Hunter Stock in a BDL system.The trigger is a Remington trigger which has been blue printed and set at @ 2 lbs.I have less than 135 documented rounds fired and the barrel is barely broke in. With handloaded ammunition this rifle is sub minute of angle accurate and I have results of 100 yard groups measuring in the .3's and 500 yard groups measuring 2.5".The picture depicts the rifle and a group shot at 500 yards."Pic as it now sits in my basement. I can get better pics during the daylight - just ask.I have a set of Redding Deluxe dies, ~130 rounds handloaded 6.5-06 ammo, ~70 empty cases (all from 25-06 brass), that will be included in the sale.$2000 shipped to your FFL. Does not include scope, rings, bipod, but does include scope mounting rail.