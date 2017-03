Fs 338/06

Bartlein Barrel finished at 24 with NW Precision Brake

Tikka trigger set @ 3 lbs.

Alaskan II Bell and Carlson stock bedded

KUIU Camo and Coyote tan

Set up for 250 game kings

Comes with dies and has been only test fired

All work done by Macs Gun Works

2400.00 no trades

Selling for a friend



