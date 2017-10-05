Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS:260 rem AR-10
05-10-2017, 11:15 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: South East Montana
Posts: 142
FS:260 rem AR-10
I have a custom built ar-10 chambered in 260 Remington, gun was built by my buddy the "gun nut"! Is as follows 24" Lilja 8 twist threaded barrel 5/8x24, 15" diamondhead hand guard, syrac ordinance adjustable gas block, hell fire armory raw aluminum upper, ares armor nickel boron bcg, resting in a complete palmetto lower with a mil spec trigger! Have dies 50 pieces of mix match brass some loaded with my hand loads and 50 new unprimed nosler brass and 25 factory 120 gr federal rds! Gun shoots lights out, and will go out as far as most can shoot it! Has around 750 rds threw it and is shooting same hole at 100 yds! Will accept trades of nicer bolts guns and nightforce optics! Trade value or cash price of $1400 FS:260 rem AR-10-image.jpg 406-853-8587
05-10-2017, 11:16 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: South East Montana
Posts: 142
Re: FS:260 rem AR-10
FS:260 rem AR-10-image.jpg
05-10-2017, 11:17 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: South East Montana
Posts: 142
Re: FS:260 rem AR-10
FS:260 rem AR-10-image.jpg
