FS: 1903 Springfield Sniper Conversion

For Sale: 1903 Springfield Armory High Number 30-06 Sniper conversion rifle. Barrel dated SA 5-33. New CMP type 3 stock. Professionally drilled and tapped for custom Steve Earle color cased Unertl scope blocks. SCOPE NOT INCLUDED. Trigger professionally reduced to single stage with 3lb. pull for competition. Barreled action, bore in excellent condition, fired in two matches, $925.00 shipped from non FFL to FFL in CONUS only. Payment by US Postal Money Order. No trades. Thanks.