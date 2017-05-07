Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: 1903 Springfield Sniper Conversion
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: 1903 Springfield Sniper Conversion
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-05-2017, 05:29 PM
G36 G36 is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Arizona
Posts: 110
FS: 1903 Springfield Sniper Conversion
For Sale: 1903 Springfield Armory High Number 30-06 Sniper conversion rifle. Barrel dated SA 5-33. New CMP type 3 stock. Professionally drilled and tapped for custom Steve Earle color cased Unertl scope blocks. SCOPE NOT INCLUDED. Trigger professionally reduced to single stage with 3lb. pull for competition. Barreled action, bore in excellent condition, fired in two matches, $925.00 shipped from non FFL to FFL in CONUS only. Payment by US Postal Money Order. No trades. Thanks.
http://s122.photobucket.com/user/BPC...%20Springfield
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wts 6.5 creedmoor | Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:08 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC