Freedom Arms 97 41 mag-Not longrange,but nice For Sale:



Freedom Arms 97 Premier 41 Mag.

Action job, black micarta grips, gold bead front sight. There has been exactly 10 rds. fired through this revolver. Very nice and compact to carry. All paper work included with original box. I just haven't used it. I have a lot more invested than the asking price. $1850 shipped. USPS money orders for payment. PM if interested or with any questions. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger