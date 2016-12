FN SPR A1a 308 20" Fluted I have a FN SPR A1a in 308 with a 20" fluted barrel. It has had the trigger lightened to 2lbs and the muzzle threaded 5/8x24. Rifle test target measures .54" with Federal 168gr gold metal match. Rifle is like new condition with box and all papers. Has had less than 40 rounds put through it. $1300 shipped obo. Might consider trades just let me know what you have.