FN SPR 308 Barreled Action FN SPR, 21" (from bolt face to end of barrel) M24 contour threaded 5/8x24 barrel with thread protector. has around 200rds down the barrel and shoots sub moa according to previous owner as I have not fired it. Has no bottom metal but does have the factory trigger and a 20moa rail. Blued finish. $550.00 shipped in the US.