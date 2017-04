Fn mauser benchrest in .244 remington

Cant make up my mind on what to do with this rifle. Part of me wants to rebarrel it in 7stw, it is a long action single with a left hand stock on a right hand bolt. In its current configuration it shoots the hell out of 70grain varmegeddon, matchkings and 85 Gamekings. Twist rate is 1-12 .(hence the 244 instead of 6mmrem) circa ?

Make me an offer i love trades as well.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

__________________

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.