Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.
Unread 05-21-2017, 07:07 AM
Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.
Clean rifle , jeager trigger 1-12 twist, loves 85 sgk and 70 varmegeddon. Some pitting on bolt, barrel is 1-1/4 inches in diameter awesome chuck rig. Long action mauser, i was toying with making it a 280ackley and got a quote of 525 from mcgowen and 700 from hart. Stock is suitable for a lefty. I have it at the locL dealer on consignment for a grand. But will bring it home for one of our brothers or sisters. Make me an offer .. fred
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.-img_1643.jpg   Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.-img_1641.jpg  

Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.-img_1642.jpg   Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.-img_1644.jpg  

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.
