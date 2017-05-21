Fn benchrest mauser .244 rem.

Clean rifle , jeager trigger 1-12 twist, loves 85 sgk and 70 varmegeddon. Some pitting on bolt, barrel is 1-1/4 inches in diameter awesome chuck rig. Long action mauser, i was toying with making it a 280ackley and got a quote of 525 from mcgowen and 700 from hart. Stock is suitable for a lefty. I have it at the locL dealer on consignment for a grand. But will bring it home for one of our brothers or sisters. Make me an offer .. fred

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









