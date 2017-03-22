Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Fn 300wsm McMillan threaded
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Fn 300wsm McMillan threaded
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-22-2017, 11:29 AM
tdean
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 377
Fn 300wsm McMillan threaded
I have a fn 300wsm
McMillan m40 stock
Fluted barrel, cut to 20" threaded 5/8-24
Feeds super smooth
Shot 3/4 moa with 200 accubonds just tried once
900 Tyd
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Remington 7mm mag for sale
|
Sold 6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:43 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC