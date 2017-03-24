Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FN .300 WSM McMillan A3G stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FN .300 WSM McMillan A3G stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-24-2017, 10:20 PM
Stk Stk is offline
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 15
FN .300 WSM McMillan A3G stock
I ended up with two very similar rifles so I've decided to list one of them. About a year ago I bought this FN PBR XP .300 WSM in a McMillan A3g stock to use as a long range mule deer/elk rifle. Well, at about the same time I came across a deal on a GAP 7mm WSM and ended up picking that up to. I took the FN to the range once and put about 12 rounds of Federal 180 gr Vital Shock Trophy Bonded Tip through it. I shot two three round groups that both measured between 1/2 MOA and 3/4 MOA. I ended up using it for elk season but couldn't find anything to shoot it at. It's so similar to the GAP I picked up (weight, stock, etc) that I can't justify keeping both, and I have a lot more 7mm WSM on hand than I do .300 WSM.

It's hard to tell in the picture, but the barrel is fluted and this is the action with the large external claw extractor and controlled round feed. It's built like a tank.

I'm asking $1400 for the rifle without the scope and rings. The Weaver Tactical 3-15 scope and GG&G rings can be had for extra if the buyer is interested. I'm open to trades. I'm not interested in .308s, but I am looking for another 6.5 Creedmoor or .223. Other trades welcome as well.

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Wts nib sig tacops .40 s&w | Pre-64 NEVER FIRED 300 Win Mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC