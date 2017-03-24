FN .300 WSM McMillan A3G stock



I ended up with two very similar rifles so I've decided to list one of them. About a year ago I bought this FN PBR XP .300 WSM in a McMillan A3g stock to use as a long range mule deer/elk rifle. Well, at about the same time I came across a deal on a GAP 7mm WSM and ended up picking that up to. I took the FN to the range once and put about 12 rounds of Federal 180 gr Vital Shock Trophy Bonded Tip through it. I shot two three round groups that both measured between 1/2 MOA and 3/4 MOA. I ended up using it for elk season but couldn't find anything to shoot it at. It's so similar to the GAP I picked up (weight, stock, etc) that I can't justify keeping both, and I have a lot more 7mm WSM on hand than I do .300 WSM.It's hard to tell in the picture, but the barrel is fluted and this is the action with the large external claw extractor and controlled round feed. It's built like a tank.I'm asking $1400 for the rifle without the scope and rings. The Weaver Tactical 3-15 scope and GG&G rings can be had for extra if the buyer is interested. I'm open to trades. I'm not interested in .308s, but I am looking for another 6.5 Creedmoor or .223. Other trades welcome as well.