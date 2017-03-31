FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban) with Accessories

Had this up before and have now dropped the price and added more items.
Excellent condition original pre-ban FMAP (Argentine) FAL rifle in 308 that I have had for over 18 years. All parts have the same serial number. I sent this off to Arizona Response Systems over 12 years ago and had the barrel cut to 18 inches. Mark Graham did a great job and I fired the rifle approximately 400 times overall. The rifle has been sitting in the safe for about 8 years collecting dust. Comes with:
Five 20 round mags
New Bayonet and frog
New Broken shell extractor
New Front sight tool
New Extractor tool
New Gas wrench
New Buttstock takedown tool
Used FN Sling
Two used FN mag loading guides
All for $2000 and includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.
Jerry