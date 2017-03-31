FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban) with Accessories



Had this up before and have now dropped the price and added more items.Excellent condition original pre-ban FMAP (Argentine) FAL rifle in 308 that I have had for over 18 years. All parts have the same serial number. I sent this off to Arizona Response Systems over 12 years ago and had the barrel cut to 18 inches. Mark Graham did a great job and I fired the rifle approximately 400 times overall. The rifle has been sitting in the safe for about 8 years collecting dust. Comes with:Five 20 round magsNew Bayonet and frogNew Broken shell extractorNew Front sight toolNew Extractor toolNew Gas wrenchNew Buttstock takedown toolUsed FN SlingTwo used FN mag loading guidesAll for $2000 and includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.Jerry