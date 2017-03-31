Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban) with Accessories
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban) with Accessories
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-31-2017, 06:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 303
FMAP FAL (Pre-Ban) with Accessories
Had this up before and have now dropped the price and added more items.

Excellent condition original pre-ban FMAP (Argentine) FAL rifle in 308 that I have had for over 18 years. All parts have the same serial number. I sent this off to Arizona Response Systems over 12 years ago and had the barrel cut to 18 inches. Mark Graham did a great job and I fired the rifle approximately 400 times overall. The rifle has been sitting in the safe for about 8 years collecting dust. Comes with:

Five 20 round mags
New Bayonet and frog
New Broken shell extractor
New Front sight tool
New Extractor tool
New Gas wrench
New Buttstock takedown tool
Used FN Sling
Two used FN mag loading guides

All for $2000 and includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Jerry


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« ultimate Stainless Steel Sporter 10/22 RUGER | MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone) with Accessories »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:01 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC