F.S. Weatherby Vanguard LA As bad as I hate to let it go...

I'm selling a Weatherby Vanguard LA S2 , 26" SS 270 Ackley Imp. #4 Douglass XX Duracoated black 400 rounds fired.

Bedded 20moa scope base, (sweet) fully adjustable Rifle Basix trigger set at about 12oz. action Devcon 10110 bedded.

Asking $550.



I have dies bullets and formed brass if interested.





