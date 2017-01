F/S TC Venture Stainless 22-250 Like new TC Venture Stainless/Weathershield in 22-250. 22″ barrel with faster 1:12 twist and 5R rifling. Hogue gripy stock inlays. Dtachable box magazine. Weaver style scope mounts and 1″ Warne rings. Only had 40 rounds through it. Shoots excellent, 3/4″ or smaller groups with factory ammo. Located in UT. Willing to ship to your FFL. $425 Shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger