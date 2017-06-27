Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S Semi-custom 6x47 Lapua
06-27-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: New Bern, NC
Posts: 356
F/S Semi-custom 6x47 Lapua
Back in 2012 I had this rifle built by Jim See when he still had Center Shot Rifles. This was going to be a long range varmint rifle. Unfortunately, several deployments, and 2 kids have taken over my time and I was never able to do anything with it. I'd rather someone have this rifle and shoot it rather than it continue to sit in the back of the safe because I don't have time to do any kind of load development. Here is the specs:

Remington 700 blueprinted 6x47 Lapua
26" brux barrel, MTU contour
CSR muzzle break (this beast recoils like a 22LR!)
CSR laminate stock with adj cheek
Timney trigger
TPS 20MOA rail
TPS rings (lapped and mounted)
Scope level (don't remember brand)
Bolt fluted by straight shot
Bolt handle by Phoenix
Vortex PST 6-24 FFP Mil/Mil
cerakote rifle/stock

Comes with :
pelican 1750, I custom cut the foam inside
150 unfired brass, just under 50 fired (rifle shot 2x, once to get a fired piece to send to hornady to make a OAL piece which is included, and once for load development)
I can throw in some 87gr VMax and 80gr varmint ballistic tips if wanted

I have over $4000 invested, asking $3000 for everything shipped to your FFL

Pics:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/156080.../shares/63snAB
__________________
Brian

Win Model 70
7WSM
Work done by Jim See (Center Shot Rifles)

