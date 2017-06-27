F/S Semi-custom 6x47 Lapua



Remington 700 blueprinted 6x47 Lapua

26" brux barrel, MTU contour

CSR muzzle break (this beast recoils like a 22LR!)

CSR laminate stock with adj cheek

Timney trigger

TPS 20MOA rail

TPS rings (lapped and mounted)

Scope level (don't remember brand)

Bolt fluted by straight shot

Bolt handle by Phoenix

Vortex PST 6-24 FFP Mil/Mil

cerakote rifle/stock



Comes with :

pelican 1750, I custom cut the foam inside

150 unfired brass, just under 50 fired (rifle shot 2x, once to get a fired piece to send to hornady to make a OAL piece which is included, and once for load development)

I can throw in some 87gr VMax and 80gr varmint ballistic tips if wanted



I have over $4000 invested, asking $3000 for everything shipped to your FFL



Pics:



