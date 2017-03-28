F/S Seekins SP10 6.5CM $2450 The deal fell thru, so this is back up. NIB got two, Wife said she DIDn'T want matching rifles. so one has to go.



Seekins Precision, SP10, Semi-automatic Rifle, 6.5 CREEDMOOR, 22" Barrel, Black Finish, Magpul PRS Stock, 20Rd



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS



UPC Code: 811452027749

Manufacturer: Seekins Precision

Manufacturer Part #: 11320001

Model: SP10

Action: Semi-automatic

Type: AR

Caliber: 6.5 CREEDMOOR

Barrel Length: 22"

Finish/Color: Black

Grips/Stock: PRS

Capacity: 20Rd



This is ready to ship.

Call or text for pictures.

Thanks

Steve

RTLW

816-718-9489