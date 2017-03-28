Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page F/S Seekins SP10 6.5CM $2450
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

F/S Seekins SP10 6.5CM $2450
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:00 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 884
F/S Seekins SP10 6.5CM $2450
The deal fell thru, so this is back up. NIB got two, Wife said she DIDn'T want matching rifles. so one has to go.

Seekins Precision, SP10, Semi-automatic Rifle, 6.5 CREEDMOOR, 22" Barrel, Black Finish, Magpul PRS Stock, 20Rd

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

UPC Code: 811452027749
Manufacturer: Seekins Precision
Manufacturer Part #: 11320001
Model: SP10
Action: Semi-automatic
Type: AR
Caliber: 6.5 CREEDMOOR
Barrel Length: 22"
Finish/Color: Black
Grips/Stock: PRS
Capacity: 20Rd

This is ready to ship.
Call or text for pictures.
Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Remington BDL | WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC