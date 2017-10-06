F/S Savage mdl 16SS - 270 WSM 24" bbl. Accu-trigger. Leupold VX III 2.5-8x36mm brushed aluminum

Hornady FL die set w/shell holder

1# plus, RL-22

134 ea Barnes 140 gr TSX bullets

36 ea Barnes 129 gr LRX BT bullets

22 ea Rem used brass

47 ea Rem loaded rounds w/140 gr Barnes

16 ea Win used brass + 6 nickle plated

40 ea win loaded rounds w/ 140 gr Barnes

45 ea Win practice brass

Historical load data. Savage manual.



The rifle is in excellent condition. It shoots less than MOA. I added a self adhesive soft pad to the comb because the stock had too much drop. You will have a 5 day inspection period.



$1050 plus S&H, insurance, and Haz Mat. I will need your FFL and secure payment, i.e. certified bank check, MO, etc. No deal is final until all the details are worked out. This is a multiple listing. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



