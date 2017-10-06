Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S Savage mdl 16SS - 270 WSM
06-10-2017
F/S Savage mdl 16SS - 270 WSM
24" bbl. Accu-trigger. Leupold VX III 2.5-8x36mm brushed aluminum
Hornady FL die set w/shell holder
1# plus, RL-22
134 ea Barnes 140 gr TSX bullets
36 ea Barnes 129 gr LRX BT bullets
22 ea Rem used brass
47 ea Rem loaded rounds w/140 gr Barnes
16 ea Win used brass + 6 nickle plated
40 ea win loaded rounds w/ 140 gr Barnes
45 ea Win practice brass
Historical load data. Savage manual.

The rifle is in excellent condition. It shoots less than MOA. I added a self adhesive soft pad to the comb because the stock had too much drop. You will have a 5 day inspection period.

$1050 plus S&H, insurance, and Haz Mat. I will need your FFL and secure payment, i.e. certified bank check, MO, etc. No deal is final until all the details are worked out. This is a multiple listing.
