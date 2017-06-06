F/S Ruger Precision Rifle GEN II NIB 6.5CM Picked up two. only keeping one. NIB

Gen 2 $1250 shipped.

RPR 6.5CM



NIB - Ruger Precision Rifle® Hybrid Muzzle Brake  6.5 Creedmoor, 24 BBL

Medium-contour barrel features a Ruger Precision Rifle® Hybrid Muzzle Brake to effectively reduce recoil while minimizing noise and blast to the sides of the shooter (thread protector included).

Cold hammer-forged 4140 chrome-moly steel barrel with 5R Rifling at minimum bore and groove dimensions, minimum headspace and centralized chamber.

20 MOA Picatinny rail secured with four, #8-40 screws for increased long-range elevation capabilities.

"Upper" receiver and one-piece bolt are precision CNC-machined from pre-hardened 4140 chrome-moly steel to minimize distortion.

Three-lug bolt with 70° throw features dual cocking cams and a smooth-running, full diameter bolt body.

In-line recoil path manages recoil directly from the rear of the receiver to the buttstock, not through a traditional bedding system, providing maximum accuracy potential.

Ruger® Precision MSR stock with QD sling attachment points features a bottom Picatinny rail and soft rubber buttpad. The left-folding stock hinge is attached to an AR-style buffer tube and accepts any AR-style stock. Length of pull and comb height are adjustable.

Equipped with a Ruger Precision Rifle® Short-Action Handguard for improved scope clearance for long-range scopes.

Magazine well front is contoured for a positive grip for bracing against shooting supports.

Oversized bolt handle for positive bolt manipulation, with 5/16"-24 thread for easy replacement. Bolt disassembly tool is stored in the bolt shroud for easy striker channel cleaning.

"Lower" magazine well halves are precision machined from aerospace-grade 7075-T6 aluminum and are Type III hard coat anodized for maximum durability.

Patent-pending multi-magazine interface functions interchangeably with AICS and M110/SR-25/DPMS/Magpul-style magazines (works with some M14 magazines).

Ruger Marksman Adjustable trigger is externally adjustable with a pull weight range of 2.25 to 5.0 lbs.; wrench is stored in the bolt shroud.

Extended trigger-reach AR-style grip and 45° reversible safety selector. May be configured with any AR-style grip and selector.

Barrels can be easily replaced by a competent gunsmith using AR-style wrenches and headspace gauges.





Thanks

Steve

816-718-9489